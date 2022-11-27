Robinson (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday in Kansas City, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
After just one game serving as the Rams' No. 1 wide receiver with Cooper Kupp sidelined due to a high-ankle sprain, Robinson will sit out himself with an ankle issue that limited him during Week 12 prep. With quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol/neck) out indefinitely, coach Sean McVay is going with Bryce Perkins under center instead of John Wolford (neck), who is active in case of emergency. Perkins thus will have Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee (knee) and Ben Skowronek, among others, as his top available pass catchers. Robinson's next chance to play is Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Seahawks.