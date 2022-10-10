Robinson caught three of five targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.

It was more of the same for Robinson, who has struggled to make an impact through five games in his tenure with the Rams. Meanwhile, Ben Skowronek has seen a similar number of targets but has been far more efficient, with 18 catches for 181 yards compared to Robinson's 12 catches for 107 yards. A Week 6 matchup against the Panthers, who fired head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow on Monday, will give Robinson one more chance to shake off a series of poor performances before going on bye in Week 7.