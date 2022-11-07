Robinson caught three of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Cooper Kupp (8-127-1 on nine targets) was the only Ram who did much of anything in this one, and despite his weak numbers Robinson finished second on the team in receptions and receiving yards. He's caught multiple passes in seven straight games but has topped 60 yards only once during that stretch, making him a tough player to rely on in Week 10 against the Cardinals.