Donnal is dealing with a knee injury, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

It's not really sure where exactly Donnal suffered the injury, but nonetheless he's found himself sidelined. Although it's unlikely the injury will keep him out Week 1, we should have a better understanding of the trajectory of his recovery once the regular season nears.

