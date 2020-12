The Rams hope to get Whitworth (knee) back from IR for the first round of the playoffs, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Coach Sean McVay said that Whitworth is "somebody we could potentially really push to have him play whether it's [Week 17] or next week," but noted that "the goal" is to have the veteran left tackle back for the playoffs. Whitworth suffered a torn MCL and a damaged PCL back in mid-November.