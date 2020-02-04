Play

Whitworth (ankle) intends to play football in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Whitworth reportedly is pleased with his early progress recovering from January ankle surgery. His work at left tackle remained solid in 2019, even as the rest of the Rams' offensive line more or less fell apart. The 38-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent in March, but he's expected to re-sign with the Rams.

