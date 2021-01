Coach Sean McVay said Whitworth (knee) may be able to start Saturday's playoff game against the Seahawks, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The 39-year-old has been on injured reserve since mid-November after suffering a torn MCL, but he could be back on the first for the first round of the playoffs. Whitworth's return at left tackle would be a big boost on the offensive line for the Rams.