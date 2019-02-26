Whitworth will continue his football career in 2019, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

The 37-year-old left tackle will return to Los Angeles for the final season of a three-year, $36 million contract, providing some stability along the offensive line for a team that may lose left guard Rodger Saffold in free agency. Whitworth is still one of the league's best at his position and hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2013 in Cincinnati. With 195 regular-season starts and two First-Team All Pro selections to his name, Whitworth quietly has built a solid case for the Hall of Fame.

More News
Our Latest Stories