Rams' Andrew Whitworth: Injures ankle Sunday
Whitworth is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles with an ankle injury, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Whitworth was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, albeit with a slight limp. Darrell Williams should continue in his stead at left tackle if Whitworth is unable to return in the second half Sunday.
