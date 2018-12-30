Rams' Andrew Whitworth: Injures knee Sunday
Whitworth is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a knee injury, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Whitworth left the field during the second quarter of Sunday's tilt, and will undergo further evaluation during halftime. Joe Noteboom is listed as Whitworth's backup on the Rams' official depth chart.
