Whitworth (knee) tore his MCL in Sunday's win over the Seahawks and will be placed on IR, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A silver lining with this news is that Whitworth's ACL is intact, though he also sustained some damage to his PCL in addition to tearing his MCL. The earliest Whitworth could return would be Week 14 against the Patriots, but he's likely to be out longer than the minimum three weeks required with an IR stint.