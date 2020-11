Whitworth won't return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks after being carted off with a knee injury, Eric D. Williams of SI.com reports.

This is a major loss for the Rams' offensive line, as the 38-year-old has started every game at left tackle this season. He'll be evaluated, and the Rams should provide an update after the contest. Bobby Evans is expected to slot in at left tackle for the remainder of Sunday's contest.