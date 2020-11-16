Whitworth could return this season after suffering a torn MCL in Sunday's win over the Seahawks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Whitworth has been placed on IR and won't be eligible until Week 14 against the Patriots, and it's possible he isn't available until even later in the season. Still, the Rams believe the veteran tackle will return at some point this year, perhaps for a playoff run now that they're in the mix. Rob Havenstein is expected to bump to left tackle for the time being while Bobby Evans slots in at the right tackle position.