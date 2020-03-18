Play

Whitworth (ankle) is re-signing with the Rams on a three-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 38-year-old left tackle won't necessarily play through the end of his new contract, but he'll at least be back for 2020. Whitworth is recovering from January ankle surgery with the expectation of being ready for Week 1. He was perhaps the only bright spot on the Rams' offensive line in 2019, earning PFF's No. 28 grade (72.8) out of 81 qualified OTs.

