Whitworth underwent surgery on his right ankle but intends to be ready for the 2020 season, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

The 38-year-old left tackle was likely hampered by this injury for a good chunk of the 2019 campaign, but he didn't miss a game. Whitworth's contract expires in March, and he has expressed interest in staying with the Rams for the 2020 season. The Rams don't have an immediate replacement, either, so there may be mutual interest in agreeing to a new deal.