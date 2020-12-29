site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Andrew Whitworth: Will practice this week
Whitworth (knee) will begin practicing this week.
Whitworth is hopeful to be back for the first round of the playoffs, should the Rams advance. With his return to practice, he officially begins the 21-day window to move to the active roster.
