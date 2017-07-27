Mulumba signed a contract with the Rams on Thursday, Kristen Lago of the Rams' official site reports.

Mulumba hasn't played in the regular season since he was on the Packers in 2015. The 27-year-old linebacker will look to catch on with Los Angeles as a depth defender and special teams player in 2017.

