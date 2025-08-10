Rams coach Sean McVay said Sunday that Torres (ankle) will miss "a little bit of time," Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Torres was forced off the field early during Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, and it looks like his ankle injury will force a stint on the sideline. It remains to be seen whether Torres will be cleared for action in time to play in preseason action Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Chargers.