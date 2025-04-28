Torres signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

The 24-year-old tight end began his collegiate career with Western Michigan in 2018 before transferring to Toledo for his final three seasons. During his time at Toledo, Torres recorded 62 receptions for 932 yards and 12 touchdowns across 41 games. Though Torres is likely just an extra body for offseason activities, he could earn a spot on the Rams' practice squad if he impresses the coaching staff this summer.