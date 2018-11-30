Talib (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Friday.

The 32-year-old cornerback was designated to return Monday and has been practicing throughout the week. Coach Sean McVay hasn't said anything definitive about Talib playing in Sunday's game against the Lions, but it wouldn't make much sense to activate him unless he's ready for a role of some sort. Talib could help the Rams contain Kenny Golladay, who is working on a three-game streak with at least five catches and 78 yards.

