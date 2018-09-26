Talib will undergo surgery Thursday to address his ankle injury, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Talib exited Sunday's win over the Chargers with a high-ankle sprain and was originally projected to miss around a month, but the procedure could lengthen his recovery timetable. In any event, head coach Sean McVay said that he expects Talib to return at some point in 2018, so it doesn't appear the surgery will spell an end to his season. With Marcus Peters (calf) also at risk of missing time, Sam Shields and Nickell Robey-Coleman are expected to step into larger roles in the Los Angeles secondary beginning with Thursday's game against the Vikings.

