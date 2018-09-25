According to head coach Sean McVay, Talib could require surgery on his injured ankle but the Rams are hopeful he could return this season, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Talib was initially expected to only miss one month of action, but McVay's wording in his most recent statement indicates that the veteran cornerback's entire season could be in jeopardy. Talib has been key for a Rams pass defense that has allowed under 200 passing yards per game thus far this season. Sam Shields and Nickell Robey-Coleman will both be expected to assume increased roles in the secondary for the foreseeable future.