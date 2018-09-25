Rams' Aqib Talib: Could require surgery on injured ankle
According to head coach Sean McVay, Talib could require surgery on his injured ankle but the Rams are hopeful he could return this season, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Talib was initially expected to only miss one month of action, but McVay's wording in his most recent statement indicates that the veteran cornerback's entire season could be in jeopardy. Talib has been key for a Rams pass defense that has allowed under 200 passing yards per game thus far this season. Sam Shields and Nickell Robey-Coleman will both be expected to assume increased roles in the secondary for the foreseeable future.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...