Rams' Aqib Talib: Designated to return from IR
Talib (ankle) has officially been designated to return from injured reserve, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Talib, who originally landed on IR after injuring his ankle in Week 3, is slated to return to practice this week with a reasonable expectation to be available to play Sunday against the Lions. His availability would undoubtedly be a significant boost to a Los Angeles defense that has allowed 8.1 yards per pass attempt in 2018 (27th in NFL), and simultaneously a downgrade for Detroit pass catchers. In less than three games as a Ram to begin the year, Talib racked up nine tackles, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...