Talib (ankle) has officially been designated to return from injured reserve, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Talib, who originally landed on IR after injuring his ankle in Week 3, is slated to return to practice this week with a reasonable expectation to be available to play Sunday against the Lions. His availability would undoubtedly be a significant boost to a Los Angeles defense that has allowed 8.1 yards per pass attempt in 2018 (27th in NFL), and simultaneously a downgrade for Detroit pass catchers. In less than three games as a Ram to begin the year, Talib racked up nine tackles, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.