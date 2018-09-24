Talib has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which will sideline him approximately one month, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Both Talib and Marcus Peters (calf) left Sunday's win against the Chargers, and both are slated for multi-game absences. With the offseason pickups out of commission for awhile, Sam Shields and Nickell Robey-Coleman will take on significant workloads within the Rams secondary.