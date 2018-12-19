Talib recorded two tackles and one interception during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

In his third week back from injured reserve, Talib logged more than 60 defensive snaps for a second game in a row and recorded his first interception as a Ram along the way. His heroics came at a critical juncture, too, considering Los Angeles was then down 17 points in the second half. The five-time Pro Bowler will look to continue his strong play in Week 16 when his team looks to exploit Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, who's thrown 14 interceptions in 12 games this season.