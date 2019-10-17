Rams' Aqib Talib: Officially moves to IR
Talib (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Talib missed Sunday's loss to the 49ers due to broken ribs and will now be sidelined for at least the next eight weeks due to the injury. Troy Hill is expected to slide into the starting role alongside recent trade-acquisition Jalen Ramsey.
