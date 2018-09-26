Rams' Aqib Talib: Placed on IR
Talib (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Talib is scheduled for surgery Thursday and will now be ineligible for the next eight weeks. The Rams likely hope to get him back late in the season, but they'll need Troy Hill and Sam Shields to step up for the time being. It doesn't help that the Rams' other starting cornerback, Marcus Peters (calf), is looking shaky for Thursday's game against the Vikings. It could be a big night for Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, though Minnesota's struggling offensive line will have its hands full with Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh.
