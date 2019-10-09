Rams' Aqib Talib: Pops up on injury report
Talib (ribs) was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
This is the first time this season Talib has popped up on the injury report, suggesting he's dealing with an injury rather than an obligatory vet day off. The 33-year-old has been solid for the Rams defense this campaign, playing at least 60 defensive snaps in every game, and has made 14 tackles (seven solo). It will be important to monitor Talib's practice status as the week goes on, but if he can't play Sunday, Troy Hill could see an increase in reps at cornerback.
