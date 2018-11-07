Talib (ankle) is hopeful to return from injured reserve for the Rams' Week 13 matchup with the Lions, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Talib was placed injured reserve with the designation to return after eight weeks in late September. He subsequently underwent surgery on his ankle and has been sidelined since. The veteran expressed optimism following a visit with his doctor on Tuesday and is setting his sights on a Week 13 return. Still, he will need to avoid any setbacks to reach that goal.