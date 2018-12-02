Rams' Aqib Talib: Sees snap count in return
Talib played on a snap count during Sunday's 30-16 win over the Lions, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Talib did not record a single defensive statistic during Sunday's win. Coach Sean McVay said that he "wanted to see how he [Talib] felt after about 30 snaps. I thought he did a nice job." McVay expressed optimism that Talib would handle a full starting workload against the Bears in Week 14.
