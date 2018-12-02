Talib will start at cornerback in his first game since being activated from Injured Reserve, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Talib missed nine games while on IR due to an ankle injury. The Rams appear confident in the veteran corner's health, as evidenced by immediately placing him in the starting lineup. He may still see a reduced snap count in his first game back if the team wants to ease him into a return, but it doesn't appear he'll be hindered much now that he's active.