Talib (ankle) met with his doctor Wednesday and expects to be "full speed" by Thanksgiving, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

The Rams have a bye in Week 12, so Talib's projected return remains on track for a Week 13 matchup against the Lions. Head coach Sean McVay added that the cornerback was making a lot of progress in his rehab. It's worth noting that with an 8-1 record, Los Angeles has little reason to rush Talib back until he's fully healthy.