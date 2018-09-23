Talib suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's 35-23 victory over the Chargers, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

Talib exited Sunday's contest in the third quarter. It remains to be seen whether Talib's injury will threaten his Week 4 status, but if the veteran were to miss any time Nickell Robey-Coleman would step in as the Rams' starting right cornerback.

