Talib (ankle) will undergo surgery Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Talib endured a high-ankle sprain Sunday against the Chargers and was originally expected to miss only a month, but now that surgery is on the horizon, he'll likely be sidelined significantly longer. Sam Shields and Nickell Robey-Coleman will likely be called upon going forward to fill the huge void left by Talib.

More News
Our Latest Stories