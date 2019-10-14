The Rams plan on placing Talib (ribs) on injured reserve where he will be eligible to return later this season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Talib was inactive for the Rams' Week 6 loss to the 49ers after suffering a rib injury the week prior. He will now be sidelined at least eight weeks before he is eligible to return from IR. The veteran cornerback is on the final season of a two-year contract. Troy Hill and Nickell Robey-Coleman figure to see increased roles as a result of the move.