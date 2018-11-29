Rams' Aqib Talib: Week 13 return expected
Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that he expects Talib (ankle) to be activated to the 53-man roster before Sunday's contest at Detroit, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. "He did a good job [at Wednesday's practice]," McVay stated. "I think he got more and more comfortable as the practice progressed, which was a positive thing."
Talib has spent the past two months recovering from surgery to address a high-ankle sprain. Throughout November, he hinted that a Week 13 return was his expectation, and after returning to practice Wednesday, McVay seems to concur with the All-Pro cornerback. Barring a setback with his ankle, Talib appears as if he'll be elevated to the 53-man roster by Saturday afternoon's deadline.
