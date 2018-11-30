Coach Sean McVay confirmed that Talib (ankle) would play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams set the stage for Talib's return from a nine-game absence by activating him from injured reserve earlier Friday. After missing more than two months following ankle surgery, Talib could be eased into the secondary mix in Week 13, though it shouldn't take much time beyond Sunday's game before he reclaims a full-time starting role. Talib's return should ultimately translate to fewer snaps and easier assignments for the likes of Sam Shields, Troy Hill and Nickell Robey-Coleman.