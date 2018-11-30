Rams' Aqib Talib: Will play Sunday
Coach Sean McVay confirmed that Talib (ankle) would play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
The Rams set the stage for Talib's return from a nine-game absence by activating him from injured reserve earlier Friday. After missing more than two months following ankle surgery, Talib could be eased into the secondary mix in Week 13, though it shouldn't take much time beyond Sunday's game before he reclaims a full-time starting role. Talib's return should ultimately translate to fewer snaps and easier assignments for the likes of Sam Shields, Troy Hill and Nickell Robey-Coleman.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13