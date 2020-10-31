The Rams activated Robinson (undisclosed) from the non-football injury list Friday, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that this move was in the works, and the Rams officially shifted Robinson to the active roster after two weeks of practicing. Robinson was held out due to a cardiovascular condition that involved a "respiratory situation." The Rams still haven't revealed whether Robinson will play Sunday against the Dolphins, although it seems likely at this time. The 25-year-old nose tackle last played for Detroit in 2019, logging 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble through 13 games.