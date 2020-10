Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Robinson (undisclosed) has a shot to suit up against the Bears on Monday, Eric D. Williams of SI.com reports.

McVay said that Robinson, who has spent the entire season on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list due to a cardiovascular condition, will return to practice Thursday. When cleared for game-action, potentially as soon as Monday's upcoming tilt, Robinson is expected to handle a staring role at defensive tackle.