The Rams placed Robinson (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list due to a "condition" that was discovered during his entry physical, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Coach Sean McVay expanded on Robinson's situation, stating there's no timetable for the defensive tackle to make his Rams debut but that it may occur this season. McVay added the issue wasn't known until Robinson underwent the aforementioned physical, and he's "very glad" the medical staff "caught it," per Rodrigue. If Robinson's absence extends into the regular season -- as it seems to be trending -- the Rams will be forced to reshuffle the defensive line rotation.