Robinson (shoulder) signed a two-year contract worth $17 million Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Robinson was selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but the team didn't keep him around for the fifth year. He finished with 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups over 13 games in the 2019 season. The size of Robinson's new deal signals that he'll be used often in the Rams' defensive scheme in 2020.

