Rams' A'Shawn Robinson: Joins Rams
Robinson (shoulder) agreed Wednesday with the Rams on a two-year contract worth $17 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Robinson will move on from Detroit after four years with the club, culminating in a 2019 season in which he finished with 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups over 13 games. Given the Rams' financial commitment, Robinson should at the very least be a key rotational piece along the defensive line in 2020, if not a full-time starter.
