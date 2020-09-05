Robinson (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Rams' training staff discovered a cardiovascular condition during Robinson's physical, so he'll start the year on the NFI list. Head coach Sean McVay previously stated that he believes Robinson will return at some point this season, but there's no definitive timeline. At this time, it appears Sebastian Joseph-Day will start at nose tackle to begin the year while Greg Gaines rotates in.