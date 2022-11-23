Robinson has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus and will need surgery, which will end his 2022 campaign, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Robinson suffered the injury during the team's Week 11 loss to the Saints and will likely head to IR soon. In his absence, Marquise Copeland and Michael Hoecht are candidates for increased roles.
