Coach Sean McVay said Robinson (undisclosed) will be activated from the non-football injury list this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

McVay previously said the 25-year-old had a chance during Monday's win over the Bears, so it's not a major surprise he's set to be activated. Robinson has been on the NFI list all season due to a cardiovascular condition, but he was designated to return last week and resumed practicing.