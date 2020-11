Robinson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Miami, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The 25-year-old was activated from the nonfootball injury list Friday after missing the first seven weeks of the season due to his cardiovascular condition, but he won't immediately be taking the field for the Rams. Robinson will have to wait until Week 10 to make his debut in Los Angeles with the bye on tap next week.