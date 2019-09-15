Blythe suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Saints and is questionable to return.

Blythe suffered the injury late in the second quarter, and could barley put weight on his ankle after laying on the ground writhing in pain. With the 27-year-old sidelined, Jamil Demby is the likely candidate to slide over to right guard.

