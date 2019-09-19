Play

Blythe (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Blythe is nursing a low-ankle sprain suffered during a Week 2 win over the Saints. While it doesn't appear that the starting guard is dealing with a long-term injury, he'll likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday in order to suit up Week 3 in Cleveland.

