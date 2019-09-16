Blythe sustained a low ankle sprain during Sunday's 27-9 win over the Saints, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

A timetable for Blythe's recovery remains undisclosed, but it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a long-term injury. As long as Blythe is forced to miss time expect Jamil Demby to slot into the starting lineup at right guard.

