Blythe (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.

Blythe didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he was able to get in a limited participation Friday. If the 27-year-old can't suit up Sunday, Jamil Demby would slide over to start at right guard and the team would be left without any depth at the guard position.

